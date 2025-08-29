Looks Like All’s Not Well in B-Town… Is Karan Johar At The Centre Of A Slow-Burn Celebrity Cool-Off?

It started with Varun Sood, who casually tagged Karan in an Instagram Story a move that didn't say much, but said just enough. Soon after, Karan Tacker dropped a cryptic story that had followers reading between the lines. What was once dismissed as coincidence is now starting to look like a pattern.

Then came Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Saqib Saleem, both sharing stories with tones that felt reflective even slightly distant. Saqib's, in particular, referenced an old collaboration with Karan, leaving fans wondering if something had changed between the once-friendly collaborators. Harshvardhan Kapoor also posted updates with a noticeably cooler tone with no names, but the shift was clear.

And now, Karan Johar is responding in his own unmistakable way. While not naming anyone, he's making it clear that "it's not my fault", even going so far as to ask for "two days". What exactly happens in two days? That's the question everyone is asking and the silence from the other side only makes things more intriguing.

Is this a slow unravelling of once-close industry equations, a clever build-up to something bigger, or just Bollywood being Bollywood?

Either way, when tagged stories, and subtle messaging start to swirl and Karan Johar is at the centre of it all the industry takes notice.