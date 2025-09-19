Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Release: Anshuman Jha’s Directorial Debut With Rasika Dugal & Arjun Mathur On Oct 10

The much-anticipated black comedy thriller, "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli," is set for an October cinema release. Directed by Anshuman Jha, the film features Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Tanmay Dhanania, and Paresh Pahuja. This unique project was shot entirely using a single lens in the UK and has been eagerly awaited by audiences.

Despite facing a six-month delay with Indian censors, this Hitchcock-inspired chamber drama is ready to captivate viewers. The film combines suspense and wit while exploring themes of identity during a mysterious evening. Produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films and presented by MAX Marketing Limited, it has already generated global interest.

Director's Vision

Anshuman Jha expressed his excitement about his directorial debut: "When Bikas Mishra and I dreamt up this risque black comedy thriller, we always saw it on the big screen. It's been shot & designed for the big screen. 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' is my humble homage to Alfred Hitchcock. Making my directorial debut with this feels just as electric as the day I first stepped into the movies with my acting debut in Love Sex Aur Dhoka."

Rasika Dugal shared her enthusiasm: "I am thrilled that Lord Curzon ki Haveli is releasing in the theatres. The film had premiered at Melbourne and, subsequently, travelled to other festivals where it was much appreciated by audiences. I enjoyed the film most when I watched it with an audience at a festival in Chicago. And I am so glad that it's going to be watched like that. The humour (and the darkness that follows) is best experienced with other people. I had the opportunity to witness the response of an international audience. Now I am eagerly waiting to see how it's received here."

Cast Reactions

Arjun Mathur also expressed his excitement: "As an actor, I'm always excited by stories that surprise me. 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' is unlike anything I've had the opportunity to be part of before. It's quirky, unpredictable, deliciously dark and funny. I'm thrilled that audiences are going to get to experience this in theatres."

The film's intriguing title and sharp writing promise a unique cinematic experience for audiences this year. With its powerhouse cast and edgy appeal, "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" stands out as a must-watch release.

This film's theatrical release marks a significant moment for those involved in its creation and those eager to experience its distinctive storytelling style on the big screen.