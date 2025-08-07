Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Make Ranbir's Birthday Special; To Drop Movie's First Look On Sept 28

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War is set to unveil its first visual on September 28, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. Despite speculation about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, production continues in Mumbai with an expected release on March 20, 2026.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming romantic drama, Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, is generating buzz even before its release. Although the film is set to premiere in a few months, fans can expect an exciting reveal on September 28, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. The filmmaker has planned a special treat for the actor's admirers.

According to Mid-Day, Bhansali intends to unveil the first visual from the movie on this occasion. A source mentioned that several ideas are under consideration. These include releasing either a poster of Ranbir or a teaser showcasing all three lead actors. The source also noted that Bhansali is coordinating with the cast to schedule the teaser shoot.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Not Involved

There were rumours about Priyanka Chopra Jonas making a cameo in Love & War due to her previous collaborations with Bhansali on films like Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. However, these speculations have been debunked by a source who clarified that Priyanka's recent social media post was merely a throwback and not indicative of any current collaboration.

The source stated, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas just happened to post a throwback video of her song Ram Chahe Leela. While Priyanka and Sanjay Leela Bhansali share a great fondness and mutual respect for each other's work, there is absolutely no truth to the speculation of them collaborating at this point in time."

Film Production Progress

The production of Love & War is currently underway in Mumbai. Bhansali aims to complete filming by the end of this year. Despite an official release date set for March 20, 2026, there are reports suggesting potential delays in its release timeline.

The first visual asset from Love & War is expected to spark curiosity among fans about this ambitious project. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in an intense role with complex shades of grey, adding intrigue to his character portrayal.

As anticipation builds for this romantic drama, fans eagerly await further updates from Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team regarding the film's progress and promotional activities.