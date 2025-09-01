Love In Vietnam | Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over The Sizzling Trio – Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur & Kha Ngan

Bollywood is set to witness something truly refreshing with Love In Vietnam, an upcoming Indian-Vietnamese romantic drama written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. Adapted from the acclaimed novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, the film introduces audiences to fresh pairings with lead star cast-Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan.

For the first time, an Indian-Vietnamese collaboration is making its way to the big screen, and fans couldn't be more excited.

The trailer has already created waves, leaving viewers spellbound with its visuals and the sizzling chemistry among the three leads. The casting has struck the right chord with fans. This unusual pairing adds freshness to the narrative, offering audiences a love story that promises depth.

Fans can't seem to stop gushing over Shantanu-Avneet and Kha Ngan's trio, and have been showering praise across social media platforms.

With its cross-border collaboration, heartfelt storyline, and a trio that's already winning hearts, Love In Vietnam is shaping up to be a new cinematic journey where Bollywood and Vietnamese cinema meet, giving fans a love story they will forever remember.