Love in Vietnam Release Date: Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur Starrer To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Love in Vietnam, starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, which marks the first India -Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema, now has an official release date. The heart-wrenching love story inspired from the best seller novel 'Madonna in a Fur Coat' has been extensively shot in Vietnam and beautifully blends emotional storytelling with wholesome family entertainment. The movie also introduces the beautiful Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan marking her big Bollywood break. This enchanting saga is full of melodious music, dreamy romance is set to release worldwide in theatres on 12th September 2025.

Love in Vietnam follows the journey of a young man and a girl diving through life & friendship. Will love blossom between them? The film features an eclectic mix of veteran and celebrated actors including Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Farida Jalal as well as the famous South East Asian Beauty, the Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan in pivotal roles.

Love in Vietnam is a heartwarming musical love story by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi film studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions, Mango Tree Entertainment & Samten Hills, Dalat and is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.