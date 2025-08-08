Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Love in Vietnam Release Date: Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur Starrer To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

By
Love in Vietnam Release Date Shantanu Maheshwari

Love in Vietnam, starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, which marks the first India -Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema, now has an official release date. The heart-wrenching love story inspired from the best seller novel 'Madonna in a Fur Coat' has been extensively shot in Vietnam and beautifully blends emotional storytelling with wholesome family entertainment. The movie also introduces the beautiful Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan marking her big Bollywood break. This enchanting saga is full of melodious music, dreamy romance is set to release worldwide in theatres on 12th September 2025.

Love in Vietnam follows the journey of a young man and a girl diving through life & friendship. Will love blossom between them? The film features an eclectic mix of veteran and celebrated actors including Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Farida Jalal as well as the famous South East Asian Beauty, the Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan in pivotal roles.

Love in Vietnam is a heartwarming musical love story by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi film studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions, Mango Tree Entertainment & Samten Hills, Dalat and is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X