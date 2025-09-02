Love In Vietnam Song: Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur & Kha Ngan Starrer 'Burrah Burrah' Track Is Out Now

Ever since the trailer of Love in Vietnam dropped, it has received an outpouring of love and appreciation for its visuals, heartfelt storytelling, and the sparkling chemistry of its leads Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan who makes her debut. The music too has struck a chord with listeners, from Bade Din Huye, a breezy romantic melody, to the intense and soulful Fakira. Building on this momentum, the makers have now released a new track, Burrah Burrah, a lively, upbeat number that is all set to turn into the season's party anthem.

Featuring the entire cast of the film, Burrah Burrah is composed by the powerhouse duo Meet Bros, with vocals from Meet Bros themselves with the talented Malkit Singh, Ninja, and Harshdeep Kaur, while the catchy lyrics are penned by Kumaar. Fun and high-energy, the track is sure to make you dance to its beats.

Speaking about the song, Meet Bros shared, "With Burrah Burrah,our idea was to create a song that instantly connects with people and makes them want to get up and dance. Working with such an incredible lineup of singers, Malkit Singh ji to Ninja and Harshdeep Kaur, gave the track a unique energy and richness. The film itself has such a beautiful mix of cultures, emotions and music, and we wanted Burrah Burrah to reflect that."

Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment,Global Impex and Samten Hills, Dalat. It is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.