Love In Vietnam Song: Shantanu Maheshwari Starrer Fakira, A Soul-shattering Sufi Rock Anthem Is Out Now

Music has the power to heal, to hurt, and to haunt and Fakira, from the upcoming soul-stirring love saga Love in Vietnam, does all three.

Sung with raw intensity by Varun Jain and composed with aching depth by Aamir Ali, Fakira is a haunting Sufi-rock ballad where tenderness meets devastation. Layered with longing and heartbreak, it captures the kind of pain only love can leave behind.

Shantanu Maheshwari shares, "Fakira is one of those rare songs that lingers long after it ends. It's not just a melody, it's an emotion. The way it captures the ache of love and loss stays with you, like a memory you can't shake off."

Singer Varun Jain reflects, "When we began working on Fakira, the goal was to create something that feels both ancient and new at the same time a sound that carries the timelessness of Sufi music but is rooted in today's raw emotions. For me, Fakira is not just a song in the film, it's its heartbeat, the thread that binds its love and heartbreak together."

Avneet Kaur adds,"This is a song that beautifully pens down the ache of a loving heart. But what's magical is that it doesn't just leave you with pain it also heals you, piece by piece, note by note. Fakira is the kind of song that you carry with you, like an old wound that somehow makes you stronger."

As anticipation builds for the theatrical release of Love in Vietnam on September 12, Fakira offers audiences a glimpse into the film's emotional soul where love is breathtaking, and heartbreak unforgettable.

The film also stars Vietnamese actor Kha Gnan in a pivotal role.

A heart wrenching musical love story by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Love in Vietnam is produced by Rahat Kazmi film studios, Innovations India, Blue Lotus Pictures, presented by Zee Studios and And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions & Mango Tree Entertainment is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.