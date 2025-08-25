Love in Vietnam Trailer Out: Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur Starrer Is A Celebration Of Music & Culture!

The team of "Love in Vietnam" is all set to take audiences on a breathtaking journey rekindling the charm of old-school romance with their highly anticipated musical saga - where every moment shimmers with love and every note carries the pulse of timeless romance. The first ever India Vietnam Co production film unfolds with sweeping visuals, soul-stirring melodies and a chemistry that feels both tender and electric. The film's soulful songs have already struck a chord with audiences, beautifully capturing the essence of innocent love and heartfelt chemistry. And now, with the official trailer finally unveiled, viewers are getting their first look at this enchanting love story offering a powerful glimpse that transcends borders, speaks in silence and sings through every glance.

Showcasing a love story that rises above culture and distance, Love in Vietnam unites a captivating ensemble cast led by Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur and acclaimed Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan who is celebrated as one of Asia's 100 most beautiful women. Adding depth and gravitas to this unforgettable tale of love are legendary veterans Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover, who bring their timeless screen presence to pivotal roles.

Inspired by the global bestseller Madonna in a Fur Coat written by Sabahattin Ali, the film promises a timeless story. Adding to the excitement, the trailer was launched amidst thunderous dhol beats, vibrant bhangra and a celebration steeped in the true spirit of Bollywood, turning the event into a cinematic spectacle in its own right.

Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment and Samten Hills, Dalat is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.