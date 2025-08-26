Love In Vietnam Trailer Wins Hearts Across The Nation, 5 Exciting Moments Took Internet By Storm

The much-awaited trailer of Love in Vietnam has finally been unveiled, and it has received immense love, praise and anticipation from audiences. With its refreshing storytelling, soulful music, breathtaking visuals and a heartwarming tale of love across borders, the film has already struck a chord, making it one of the most talked-about releases of the season.

Fresh Pairing of Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur

The trailer marks the coming together of Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur on the big screen for the very first time. Their new pairing has already captured hearts, bringing an infectious freshness to the love story.

Crackling Chemistry Between the Leads

Audiences cannot stop gushing about the effortless chemistry between Shantanu and Avneet. Their sparkling on-screen presence promises a heartfelt romance that will win over audiences.

Soul-Stirring Music

Music stands out as one of the most captivating aspects of the film. The melodic track Bade Din Huye, composed by Amaal Mallik and sung by Armaan Malik, has already become a favorite, while the intense Fakira adds depth and emotion to the narrative.

The Scenic Beauty of Vietnam

The trailer beautifully captures Vietnam's stunning landscapes, from vibrant streets and cultural backdrops. These visuals not only enhance the love story but also transport the audience into a world of breathtaking romance.

A Cross-Cultural Love Story with Stellar Cast

Love in Vietnam brings together cultures through an Indo-Vietnamese love story, featuring Vietnamese star Kha Ngan making her debut alongside Indian actors. Adding depth and gravitas to the film are legendary performers Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover, whose presence elevates the narrative.

Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment and Samten Hills, Dalat is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.