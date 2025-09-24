Love & War: "Ranbir & Vicky Because We Are Doing SLB's Love & War Already," Reveals Alia As Her Dream Cast

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic saga Love & War is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. Bringing together three immensely talented superstars, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt-for the first time, it promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. While excitement for the film is at its peak, Alia Bhatt was recently seen revealing Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as her dream cast.

When asked about her dream cast for Challengers, Alia replied, "RanbirRanbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal because we are doing Love & War already." This indeed speaks volumes about the chemistry we can expect to witness in the film, something that is already being cherished among the actors.

The anticipation builds for SLB's next LOVE & WAR. It's thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.