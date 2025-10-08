Maahi On His New Micro-series: “It’s About That Restlessness We All Feel Urge To Seek More From Life..."

For singer-actor Maahi, experimentation has always been at the heart of his creative journey. With his upcoming micro-series, he's stepping into a whole new space one that blends storytelling, music, and emotion in a fresh and unconventional format.

"Working on this micro-series has been such an exciting journey for me. I got to explore something new and push myself in ways I hadn't before," says Maahi, reflecting on the experience. "Every moment, every scene, every song in the series carries a bit of that restlessness we all feel the urge to seek more from life, from love, and from ourselves."

He recently made his debut as a playback singer in the film Naadaniyaan, starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. His track from the film, "Tera Kya Karoon," has been receiving immense love, adding yet another feather to his growing journey as one of the most promising new voices in the industry.

With a successful playback debut and content that's connecting with audiences in a big way, Maahi is steadily making his space as both a musician and a performer to watch out for.