Maano Ya Na Maano Release Date: Hiten Tejwani & Rajiv Thakur Starrer To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

The movie Maano Ya Na Maano, with Hiten Tejwani, Rajiv Thakur (known for The Kapil Sharma Show), and Shikha Malhotra, is scheduled to release on November 7, 2025. The producers have released the release date of this official remake of Hollywood cult classic The Man from Earth. The narrative journeys through an intriguing question-can a human survive on this planet for 14,000 years? This is a new idea for Hindi cinema unlike anything ever before. The suspenseful theme is sure to keep viewers glued till the end.

This science fiction drama, Maano Ya Na Maano - Anything Is Possible, will be out in Hindi with English subtitles. Directed by Yogesh Pagare and produced by Vijay M. Jain, the film has been produced under Science Fiction Indian Films banner in association with Falling Sky Entertainment. Co-producers are Eric D. Wilkinson and Richard Schenkman. Jerome Bixby has written the story, while Jerome Bixby and Yogesh Pagare have written the screenplay and dialogues. Siddharth Saha has composed the music.

Producer Yogesh V. Pagare explained that though the film is an official remake of The Man from Earth, the script was rewritten with the vision of Indian cinema. "The plot is really suspenseful," he states. "One evening, a group of friends is having a party to celebrate Vansh Mehta's birthday and bid goodbye to history professor Manav Kumar.". But the evening takes a shocking turn when Manav reveals that after the age of 40, his body stopped aging-and that he has been alive on earth for the last 14,000 years. Some laugh, some are stunned. Is Manav joking, or is he really 'Chiranjeevi' (immortal)? Can a man truly live forever? To find out, you'll have to watch the film."

Director Vijay M. Jain further added, "Maano Ya Na Maano is one movie that will transport viewers on a rollercoaster ride of suspense and thrill." Along with the star three-Hiten Tejwani, Rajiv Thakur, and Shikha Malhotra-the movie also boasts of Nihal Thakkar, Poornima Navani, Hansi Srivastava, and Sanjeev Shubha Shriker in important roles.