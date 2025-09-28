Madhubanti Bagchi Strikes Again with Thamma: She is Here to Rule the Charts With ‘Tum Mere Na Huye'

Turn up the volume, because Madhubanti Bagchi strikes again and this time, she's bringing the feels with her new song 'Tum Mere Na Huye' from Thamma. Featuring Ayushman Khuranna, and Rashmika Mandana, the track is all soul and brings the standalone apeal to the movie which is all set to be your next obsession.

Madhubanti has often been described as the "voice of a generation," and with this release, she proves exactly why. There's something about her voice, equal parts haunting and hopeful, that hits you right where it matters. One moment you're smiling, the next you're dancing, and before you know it, you've got it on repeat. That's the Madhubanti effect.

And this song isn't arriving in isolation. Her Coke Studio release Meetha Khara with Aditya Gadhvi has been the soundtrack of Navratri this year, playing across garba nights and celebrations everywhere. Recently, she was also honored by the Gujarat government, a recognition that underlines her growing cultural impact. Add to that her streak of memorable hits like Uyi Amma and Aaj Ki Raat, and it's clear that Madhubanti is in her prime creative era, making waves across the industry.

Early buzz already hints that this is the song fans will be humming for weeks. Quirky yet soulful, timeless yet trending, it's the kind of track that manages to tick every box. With Thamma, Madhubanti isn't just delivering another song, she's setting the stage for yet another chart-topping moment in her journey.