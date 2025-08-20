Madhurima Tuli Glows In Her Birthday Month As ‘Tehran’ Blessings Add To The Celebrations

August has turned into a month of joy and blessings for actress Madhurima Tuli, who is celebrating not just her birthday but also the warm appreciation her recent project Tehran has been receiving. Adding to the festive cheer is Raksha Bandhan, making this month a truly memorable one for her.

Speaking about the special occasions aligning together, Madhurima shared, "This month is really special for me as my birthday, Raksha Bandhan, and the love for Tehran have all come together. I'm truly overwhelmed in fact, I feel deeply grateful. I love and respect all the love and great comments I'm receiving."

The actress, who continues to shine brighter with every project, reflects on the success and appreciation she has garnered so far. Her journey is proof of her dedication and growing presence in the industry.

On her birthday, Madhurima expressed a heartfelt wish: "I want every birthday of mine to be celebrated with an abundance of love, blessings, and family support. Those are the real gifts I cherish the most."

With her radiant smile and rising career, Madhurima Tuli is all set to turn this birthday month into a symbol of love, success, and gratitude.