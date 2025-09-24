Mahabharat Actor Aayush Shah Accuses Singer Bishwajit Of Fraud Of 4.4cr; Court Sends 15 Notices To Latter

Aayush Shah and his sister Mausam Shah have filed a complaint claiming loan fraud of Rs 4.44 crore against MyFledge directors, alleging deceitful practices and forgery of documents. They seek justice to prevent others from falling victim to such scams.



Actor Aayush Shah, recognised for his roles in popular TV shows like "Uttaran" and "Mahabharat," has filed a criminal complaint alleging a loan fraud of Rs 4,44,48,000. The complaint, co-filed with his sister Mausam Shah, accuses MyFledge Private Limited directors of deceitful financial practices. The siblings run Maars Communicates, a public relations firm based in Mumbai.

The case targets Bishwajit Ghosh, an aspiring singer, his wife Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh, and Shabab Husain (also known as Shabab Hashim). They are accused of securing loans under false pretenses over the past four to five years. The loans were allegedly intended for expanding their aviation and vocational training company.

Fraudulent Practices Unveiled

According to the Shahs, the accused initially paid small profits to gain trust. They presented ICICI Bank statements and property documents to appear credible. However, these documents were later claimed to be forged. The loans were backed by 32 cheques that reportedly bounced upon deposit.

MyFledge claims to operate training centres in cities like Bangalore and Mumbai. However, the Shahs allege these claims were part of a scheme to mislead investors and students. They argue that student success stories and property ownership claims were fabricated.

Court Proceedings and Notices

The court has issued 15 notices to the accused, requiring them to appear on September 25, October 7, and October 17. If they fail to attend, the complainants plan to request an arrest warrant. Advocate K.P. Dubey represents the case in the High Court.

Aayush Shah expressed his frustration: "We trusted them for years because everything was crafted to look authentic." He emphasised that this isn't just about recovering money but ensuring justice is served so others don't fall victim to similar scams.

Seeking Justice

Mausam Shah described it as a deliberate scam exploiting their trust: "The pattern is clear, and so should be the punishment." She stressed that strict action is necessary for accountability and preventing future fraudulent schemes.

Advocate K.P. Dubey characterised the case as "a clear case of financial fraud executed through deception and forgery." Investigations into the financial dealings of the accused are ongoing.

The Shah siblings are determined to pursue justice until those responsible face legal consequences. Their efforts aim not only at recovering their losses but also at preventing others from falling prey to such deceptive practices.