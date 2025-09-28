Mahabharat Fame Thakur Anoop Singh Surprises Jaipur Garba Crowd With Exclusive Trailer Preview Of His Film

Actor Thakur Anoop Singh hijacked the celebrations at a packed Jaipur Garba night to give revelers a never-before-seen treat: the exclusive first preview of the trailer for his upcoming cyber-crime thriller Controll.

This marks the first time ever that a film trailer was unveiled live in the middle of a festive Garba event-sending the audience into a frenzy as the big screen suddenly lit up with high-octane visuals from the film.

Set to hit theatres on October 10, 2025, Controll stars Thakur Anoop Singh and Rohit Roy in a gripping narrative inspired by real incidents of digital fraud and the growing menace of cyber-crime.

Produced by Dhaval Gada and Abhay Sinha and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) - a banner known for its commitment to powerful storytelling, Controll is helmed by director Safdar Abaas. The film's timely tagline, "Your Data is Their Weapon," captures its urgent message.

The ensemble cast features Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Karan Singh Chhabra, Siddharth Banerjee, and others, promising a layered, suspenseful cinematic experience.

With cyber threats escalating across India and the world, Control arrives as a timely and thrilling reminder of the risks of the digital revolution-and a call to stay vigilant.