Mahavatar Narsimha Completes 50 Glorious Days: Makers Unveil A Fierce Deleted Scene

Hombale Films grand cinematic venture Mahavatar Narsimha has hit a significant milestone, completing 50 successful days in theaters today. The film, which has taken audiences by storm, is now being showcased in over 240 theaters across India, continuing to enjoy an unwavering response from moviegoers. It's indeed rare phenomenon to see, a film making it's strong presence in the theaters for 50 days and people are still watching it.

Celebrating this massive success, the makers have unveiled a powerful deleted scene from the film, giving fans an added treat and a deeper glimpse into the epic narrative that has already become iconic.

Sharign the video of the deleted scenes, the makers wrote, "Hiranyakashipu's reflection unleashed the Inner Demon 🪞

Watch #MahavatarNarsimha Deleted Scene

Witness the epic spectacle, running successfully in cinemas near you. 🔥

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film showcases cutting-edge visual effects. Mahavatar Narsimha brings to life the legendary story of Lord Narsimha, a powerful incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The film has been loved by the audiences, thanks to its compelling narrative, and immersive cinematic experience.

Despite stiff competition in the Indian film market, Mahavatar Narsimha has managed to keep audiences engaged with repeat viewership and word-of-mouth recommendations. The film's success story has proven that good content, backed by strong production values, can transcend traditional box-office metrics, making it a must-watch on the big screen.

The film's impressive performance also highlights Hombale Films' growing reputation as a powerhouse in the Indian film industry, known for its knack for producing high-quality content that caters to diverse audiences.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have also officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content. This dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. Mahavatar Narsimha was released in 3D and in five Indian languages on 25th July 2025.