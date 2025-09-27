Mahayoddha Rama Teaser & Release Date : Kunal Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill & Others Lead Voices in Contiloe Pictures

Mumbai, 27th Sep 2025: Makers of State of Siege: Temple Attack and Taj - Reign of Revenge, Contiloe Pictures has officially announced its mega-budget 3D animated film Mahayoddha Rama, slated to release this Diwali, 17th October 2025, distributed by Cinépolis India. Adding to the excitement, the makers have just unveiled the much-awaited teaser, offering audiences a first glimpse into the grand visual spectacle and epic storytelling that awaits them this festive season.

A highlight of the film is its powerful voice ensemble: Kunal Kapoor lends his voice to the heroic Rama, Jimmy Shergill portrays the loyal Laxman, Mouni Roy embodies the grace and strength of Sita, while Gulshan Grover delivers a commanding performance as the menacing Ravan. Their stellar performances add authenticity and emotional resonance to the animated epic. Positioned as one of the most ambitious animation ventures in India, the film aims to bring the legendary tale of Lord Rama to life with cutting-edge technology and world-class production values.

Abhimanyu Singh, Founder & CEO of Contiloe Pictures, expressed his vision for the project: "Ramayan is the soul of Indian storytelling, and with Mahayoddha Rama, we wanted to present this epic to every Indian in a heroic animated avatar. After the success of mythological animation films like Mahavatar Narasimha, we felt the time was right to scale up and create a grand experience. By adapting the Ramayan, the film blends mythology with modern cinematic techniques, appealing to both younger audiences and traditional viewers. This Diwali, our film will be a visual treat for every Indian."

With its seamless mix of timeless mythology, high-end animation, and powerful voice performances, Mahayoddha Rama marks a milestone in Indian animated cinema. The newly launched teaser has already generated immense buzz, giving a taste of the film's rich visuals and emotional depth.

Audiences across the nation can celebrate Diwali 2025 with the heroic saga of Mahayoddha Rama-releasing 17th October in 3D cinemas nationwide, bringing the Ramayan alive like never before.