Mahesh Bhatt Reacts To Nephew Mohit Suri's Saiyaara: Simba's Roar Has Outdone Mufasa's

Mahesh Bhatt recently expressed immense pride in his nephew Mohit Suri's latest film, "Saiyaara." He praised the film as the biggest hit within their family, even comparing it to his own classic, "Aashiqui." Bhatt believes "Saiyaara" will define this generation's romantic films, much like "Aashiqui" did in its time. The film has turned its lead actors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, into overnight stars.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Mahesh Bhatt shared his admiration for Mohit Suri's achievements. He highlighted that Mohit is self-made and acknowledged the significant impact of "Saiyaara." Bhatt remarked, "It makes me so happy. Simba's roar has outdone Mufasa's. Nobody in our family has ever delivered a hit this huge." He also noted that despite successes, it's important to remember that flops are part of the journey.

Mohit Suri's Cinematic Journey

Mahesh Bhatt sees Mohit Suri as a director who has truly come into his own with "Saiyaara." He expressed pride in how Mohit has evolved creatively. Bhatt stated, "I'm proud to see Mohit come out of his mould for Saiyaara. It is refreshingly different from whatever he has made in his entire career." The film showcases an incredible depth of romance that resonates with audiences.

The comparisons between "Saiyaara" and "Aashiqui" have been frequent. Mahesh Bhatt addressed these by saying every generation needs a defining love story. He added, "Every generation has a love story that defines it. Saiyaara, to me, will be the most definitive romantic film of this generation." This sentiment echoes the nostalgia people feel when watching "Saiyaara," reminiscent of "Aashiqui."

The Impact of Saiyaara

Bhatt believes that each new generation should surpass the previous one in various aspects. He is excited about how "Saiyaara" is setting new standards for romantic films today. According to him, Mohit's work on this film is a testament to his growth as a filmmaker. Bhatt said, "Mohit is my prodigy, and I couldn't be happier if he surpasses me in every way possible."

Reflecting on the emotional intensity required for connecting with audiences through love stories, Mahesh Bhatt appreciates how Mohit Suri has captured this essence in "Saiyaara." He commented on the importance of intensity in romance films and expressed excitement about how well Mohit executed this aspect.

"Saiyaara" continues to make waves as it captivates audiences with its fresh take on romance. Mahesh Bhatt's endorsement further cements its place as a significant cinematic achievement within their family and beyond.