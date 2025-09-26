Mahesh Bhatt & Suhrita Das Introduce Farmer’s Son Arhaan Pateel In Tu Meri Poori Kahani

From the fields of Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, where Arhaan's father worked as a farmer, to the glittering world of Bollywood, Arhaan Pateel's journey is a true testament to the power of dreams. After years of struggle and perseverance, he is now making his big screen debut as the leading man in Mahesh Bhatt's Tu Meri Poori Kahani.

The film is being warmly welcomed by audiences, with many looking forward to its fresh pairing and heartfelt storytelling but It also reinforces a larger truth in Bollywood, real talent always finds its way to the spotlight.

Arhaan said, "Suhrita Ma'am's Hamari Adhuri Kahani is a poetic and profound piece of cinema that truly speaks to the soul. She is the one because of whom I got this break. She saw the potential and spark in me and thought I could fill the shoes of Rohan's character. She is a phenomenal storyteller, and I couldn't have asked for a better mentor for my first film. I am thankful for giving me this opportunity to work under Mahesh Bhatt's production with Tu Meri Poori Kahani"

Instrumental in shaping Arhaan's breakthrough are Mahesh Bhatt and director Suhrita Das, who recognized his potential and gave him the platform to shine. The Bhatt camp has a long-standing legacy of championing new talent from John Abraham, Emran Hashmi, Aditya Roy Kapur, to Kangana Ranaut the present day, consistently proving that background is no barrier when talent and passion meet opportunity.

Arhaan's rise from a small-town boy to a leading man is an inspiring reminder to all dreamers across India: with dedication, resilience, and the right guidance, even the most unlikely dreams can come true. The film is set to hit theatres on 26th September.