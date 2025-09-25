Makers Of 120 Bahadur To Launch A Special Teaser Tribute With Emotional Patriotic Song Sung By Lata Mangeshkar

The first teaser of Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios' upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur created a massive stir across social media and trade circles, earning widespread praise for its scale, intensity, and emotional resonance. The makers are now all set to unveil the second teaser, timed to release on the birth anniversary of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar ji.

The date holds special significance as Lata Mangeshkar ji is celebrated for her patriotic songs, especially the iconic "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon." Written by Kavi Pradeep, composed by C. Ramchandra, the song was created and released in 1963 with the sole purpose to honor the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 India-China war.

Teaser 2 of 120 Bahadur is a heartfelt tribute to brotherhood, patriotism, and the courage of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, offering a glimpse into their fearless spirit.

Farhan Akhtar shares, "It is special to unveil Teaser 2 of '120 Bahadur' on this day. The song was written for the brave soldiers and martyrs of the 1962 India-China war and sung live by Lata ji, the recordings of which continue to stir the soul of the nation even today. The message of our film is aligned with Kavi Pradeep ji's heartfelt lyrics."

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on 21 November 2025.