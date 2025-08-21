Malvi Malhotra Admits: ‘I Don’t Run My House Anymore—My Cat Yoshi Does!’

Life has taken an unexpected turn for actress Malvi Malhotra-and surprisingly, it's not because of a film role or a red-carpet moment. The new ruler of her home is none other than Yoshi, her mischievous and impossibly cute white Persian cat.

"Living alone was starting to feel a bit too empty," Malvi confessed. "But ever since Yoshi entered my life, I feel like I'm just a guest in her house!"

From clawing into every corner of her Mumbai apartment to demanding treats like a true diva, Yoshi has completely taken over. But amid the chaos, Malvi has found comfort, joy, and an unexpected routine.

"She's naughty, demanding, and way too pretty to ever say no to," Malvi laughs. "But she's also loving and playful-so every moment with her feels rewarding."

Despite a packed schedule promoting her recent release, Malvi makes sure Yoshi gets all the attention she deserves. From grooming and litter training to midnight cuddles and daily playtime, Malvi is proudly embracing her new role as a full-time cat mom.

Yoshi is already an internet star too-Malvi created a dedicated Instagram page for her, where fans can keep up with her antics and picture-perfect poses. With her dramatic expressions and diva-like energy, Yoshi seems destined to outshine even her famous mom.

"I used to count hours when I was alone at home," Malvi admits. "Now, I don't even realise how time flies-because I'm either cleaning up after her, feeding her, or just giving in to her demands. Honestly, it feels like I've adopted a furry tornado."

With a heart full and hands busy, Malvi Malhotra is happily letting Yoshi run the show-and by the looks of it, the cat's not giving up her throne anytime soon.