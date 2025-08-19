Manasi Parekh Honoured At Rashtrapati Bhavan On Independence Day

Independence Day 2025 turned into a truly unforgettable chapter in the life of actor, singer, and producer Manasi Parekh. Invited as one of only 200 distinguished guests to the 'At Home Reception' at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she proudly represented the Gujarati entertainment industry, being its only artist at the event.

The occasion was graced by Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who personally interacted with every guest. Both leaders took a moment to acknowledge Manasi's contribution to the arts. President Murmu congratulated her on her journey as an artist and producer, while Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for her role in bringing Gujarati culture to a wider audience.

Reflecting on the experience, Manasi shared, "It was an overwhelming moment of pride. To be recognised for my work at such a prestigious platform and to receive appreciation from the President and Prime Minister is something I will carry with me always. My journey has been full of challenges, but occasions like these remind me why I chose to stay true to my passion."

This honour adds to a journey already studded with milestones. Manasi has been the recipient of three National Awards, including the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Kutch Express. The film itself scripted history for Gujarati cinema, going on to win four State Awards and cementing its place as a cultural milestone. Her latest release, Maharani, continues that legacy, drawing audiences to theatres across Gujarat and beyond. Together, these achievements underline how regional cinema is finding a stronger, more confident voice in India's cultural conversation.

From her early days on national television to becoming a celebrated figure in Gujarati cinema, Manasi's trajectory has been defined by perseverance and a deep commitment to authentic storytelling. Her invitation to Rashtrapati Bhavan stands as another validation of that journey-an acknowledgment not just of personal achievement, but of the growing stature of Gujarati cinema.

As she celebrated Independence Day at the nation's highest seat of pride, Manasi Parekh carried with her not only her own success but also the collective honour of an industry she continues to champion.