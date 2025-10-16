Maniesh Paul Begins Diwali On A High Note With Amitabh Bachchan’s Blessings! The Actor Shared Picture

Continuing a cherished tradition, Maniesh Paul kicked off his Diwali celebrations in the most memorable way by seeking the blessings of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing a candid moment with fans on social media, Maniesh couldn't hide his excitement and gratitude, capturing the essence of a true fanboy meeting his idol.

Sharing the picture, Maniesh Paul captioned,"And now I declare it Diwali....

Parampara kayam rehni chahiye....

Thank you @amitabhbachchan sir for all the warmth and love

Love the way you always give me time even in between your shoots🤗🤗🙏🏼🙏🏼

I can't explain in words what your blessings mean to me

Love you sir

Your fanboy for life

Happy Diwali to everyone

#mp #parampara #diwali #everyyear #blessed #gratitude #🧿"

For Maniesh, this isn't just a customary gesture; Amitabh Bachchan holds a profound place in his life. He has often described the superstar as his mentor, guru, and guiding light, crediting him for shaping not just his career but also his approach to life and work. The warmth and guidance he receives from Amitabh make every interaction a source of inspiration and learning.

Recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Maniesh Paul will be next seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which marks his third collaboration with Varun Dhawan.