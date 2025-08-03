Maniesh Paul’s Journey in 10 Milestones: From RJ to Every Director’s Favourite

From a Delhi boy with a mic to one of Bollywood's most loved entertainers, Maniesh Paul has carved out a career as vibrant as his personality. With humour in his heart and versatility in his craft, he's seamlessly evolved from a radio jockey to an award show host, a scene-stealing actor, and now - a performer every filmmaker wants in their frame.

On his birthday, we look back at 10 defining milestones that shaped Maniesh Paul's journey from radio waves to the big screen spotlight.

1. From Delhi to Dreams: The RJ Era

Maniesh Paul began his journey in Mumbai as a radio jockey, winning listeners with his quick wit, expressive voice, and relatability. His early days in radio laid the foundation for the effortless communication skills that would soon become his signature.

2. Small Screen, Big Presence: The TV Breakthrough

His foray into television - be it with hosting shows like Saa Ree Gaa Maa Pa or Dance India Dance Li'l Masters - gave India a new-age anchor: spontaneous, entertaining, and refreshingly real. He wasn't just reading from a teleprompter - he was owning the room.

3. Sultan of Stage: Becoming the Face of Indian Reality Shows

Maniesh redefined hosting with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he became a fan-favourite not just for his comic timing but also his camaraderie with contestants and judges. He elevated the host's role from side narrator to full-blown performer.

4. Big Screen Debut: Mickey Virus (2013)

His big-screen debut in Mickey Virus proved that Maniesh could hold his own as a leading man. The film may have been a niche release, but it marked his transition from TV star to film actor - and he did it with flair.

5. The Award Show Scene-Stealer

Whether it's IIFA, Filmfare, or screen awards, Maniesh became the go-to host for Bollywood's biggest nights. Directors, actors, and audiences alike praised him for bringing humour, heart, and spontaneity to every red carpet and stage.

6. Stealing Scenes in JugJugg Jeeyo (2022)

In a star-studded Dharma film, Maniesh still stood out. His role in JugJugg Jeeyo was funny, emotional, and impactful - proving he could be more than comic relief. He added heart to humour and walked away with rave reviews.

7. Unmatched Chemistry with Bollywood individuals

Whether it's joking with Karan Johar, bantering with Varun Dhawan, or improvising with judges on TV, Maniesh's off-screen rapport has turned into on-screen gold. His ability to gel with anyone makes him a director's dream addition to any cast.

8. Reinvention Mode: The Villain Look Reveal (2025)

This year, Maniesh surprised everyone with his bold new villain avatar - a rugged, brooding look that signaled a thrilling career shift. The internet couldn't stop talking, and speculation about an action-packed project is running high.

9. The Double Act with Varun Dhawan

Two upcoming films - Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai - both co-starring Varun Dhawan, mark a high point in Maniesh's film journey. The industry is already buzzing about the comic timing and chemistry this duo is set to deliver.

10. The Director's Favourite

From Shashank Khaitan to David Dhawan, Raj Mehta to TV's top creative teams - everyone wants Maniesh on their sets. His professionalism, improvisational genius, and audience connect have made him a true blue director's favourite.

What makes Maniesh Paul stand out is his constant evolution. He doesn't chase trends - he creates moments. Whether he's hosting, acting, dancing, or now stepping into grey characters, he brings a spark that few can match.

As he celebrates another birthday, one thing is clear - Maniesh Paul isn't done surprising us yet. He's only just getting started.