Manisha Koirala Slams Nepal Protests Crackdown, Calls It ‘A Black Day’ In Strong Social Media Post

Violence erupted in Kathmandu, Nepal, after security forces fired on protesters, resulting in 20 deaths and over 250 injuries. Actor Manisha Koirala condemned the crackdown, calling it a 'black day' for Nepal. Her comments followed deadly unrest led by Gen Z demonstrators protesting corruption and a controversial government ban on social media platforms.

Manisha Koirala, who is from Nepal, expressed her disapproval on social media. She shared an image of a blood-soaked shoe with a message in Nepali. The translated post stated: "Today is a black day for Nepal. When bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice."

Nepal's Social Media Ban Sparks Protests

The protests began as digital dissent against Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's decision to ban 26 social media platforms. This move was widely perceived as an attempt to suppress dissent amid rising allegations of corruption. Thousands of young protesters, mainly from Gen Z, stormed the Parliament complex in response.

Law enforcement used batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets during the clashes. As tensions spread across the country, the army was deployed in several cities to restore order. Curfews were imposed in Kathmandu and other major urban centres like Birgunj, Bhairahawa, Butwal, Pokhara, Itahari, and Damak.

Political Fallout and Resignation

Facing intense political pressure and public outrage over the violence, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned. He took moral responsibility for the events that unfolded during the protests. The situation highlighted growing dissatisfaction with the government's handling of dissent.

Manisha Koirala is renowned for her roles in films such as Dil Se, Bombay, and 1942: A Love Story. Recently, she made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her portrayal of Mallikajaan earned critical acclaim.

The protests have underscored deep-seated frustrations among Nepalese citizens regarding corruption and governance issues. The government's decision to ban social media has only intensified these feelings. As the situation develops, many are watching closely to see how authorities will address these concerns.