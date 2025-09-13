Mannu Kya Karegga Actor Vyom Faked Sick Leaves In College For Auditions In Mumbai

Actor Vyom, who hails from Delhi, makes his big-screen debut as the lead in the feature film Mannu Kya Karegga, releasing today. From being a mechanical engineering student to standing at the forefront of a Hindi feature film, Vyom's journey is one of resilience, persistence and an unrelenting passion for acting.

Despite having no connections in Mumbai, Vyom was determined to carve his own path. He recalls the early days as both challenging and often lonely, saying: "Leaving home is the biggest and harshest reality of today's world, especially for those who want to be a part of the showbiz here in Mumbai. Sustaining the initial years in this industry without support is very difficult."

Vyom's first break came with a Dream11 commercial during his college days, which gave him the first taste of being in front of the camera. He soon found himself as a background actor in Dharma Productions' Netflix film Guilty and later as Bhumi Pednekar's brother in Badhaai Do. He was also seen in a secondary role in Delhi Crime 2. His big breakthrough came when he headlined Tigmanshu Dhulia's acclaimed web series Garmi, where his performance won him recognition.

Reflecting on his roots, Vyom shares: "I began acting back in school through street theatre, and later in college I was part of the dramatics society. Even while pursuing mechanical engineering, I found myself sneaking off to auditions and rehearsing lines in front of mirrors and even applying for fake sick leaves in College to fly to Mumbai for auditions as my college had a 75% attendance criteria. Those early experiences shaped my work ethic and made me realise this is what I want to do for the rest of my life."

Today, Vyom steps into the spotlight as the lead in Mannu Kya Karegga. From a face in the crowd to being the face on the poster, his story is a reminder that while the road may be lonely for outsiders in Bollywood, it can also be deeply rewarding for those who keep walking it.