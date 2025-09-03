Marathi Actor-Singer Rahul Deshpande Confirms Separation From Wife Neha After 17 Years Of Marriage

Renowned Marathi singer Rahul Deshpande announced his separation from wife Neha after 17 years, focusing on co-parenting their daughter Renuka. He expressed gratitude for support and respect for their privacy during this transition.

Rahul Deshpande, a well-known Marathi singer and actor, recently shared a personal update on Instagram. On September 2, 2025, he announced his separation from his wife Neha after 17 years of marriage. In his post, Rahul disclosed that their legal separation was finalized in September 2024. He expressed gratitude to his friends for being part of his journey and shared this news with them.

In his heartfelt message, Rahul explained the delay in sharing this update publicly. He wanted to process the transition privately and ensure everything was managed thoughtfully. His primary concern was their daughter Renuka's well-being. Rahul emphasized that she remains his top priority and is committed to co-parenting her with Neha.

Commitment to Co-Parenting

Rahul assured that despite the separation, their bond as parents remains strong. He highlighted the respect they hold for each other and their dedication to providing unwavering love, support, and stability for Renuka. Rahul appreciated the understanding and respect for their privacy during this time.

The couple has a daughter named Renuka. Rahul's message conveyed gratitude and love as he embarks on this new chapter in life. He thanked everyone for respecting their decision and privacy during this period of change.

Rahul Deshpande's Career Achievements

Rahul Deshpande is renowned for his contributions to Marathi cinema, particularly in music. He gained acclaim for singing in Marathi films and won a National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the film "Me Vasantrao." In addition to singing, he played the lead role in the movie.

In July 2025, Rahul received the Filmfare Best Male Singer award for "Sarale Saare" from the film "Amaltash," where he also portrayed the lead character. His achievements highlight his versatility as both a singer and an actor in the Marathi entertainment industry.

This announcement marks a significant moment in Rahul's personal life while showcasing his continued success in his professional career. As he navigates these changes, he remains dedicated to both his family and artistic pursuits.