‘Mastiii 4’ Release Date Out: Waveband Productions Unveils the Vibrant Poster — Masti is Loaded 4 Times Over!

The cult comedy franchise Masti is back with a bang - and this time, the madness is multiplied by four! Waveband Productions has just dropped the vibrant new poster of Mastiii 4, written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, and it's already bringing back a wave of nostalgia for the original blockbuster.

The colourful, high-energy poster instantly reminds fans of the mischievous charm of Masti 1 - the laughter, the chaos, the friendship, and the sheer fun that made it iconic. Reuniting the OG trio - Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani - as Amar, Meet, and Prem, Mastiii 4 promises to take audiences on a wild, laugh-out-loud ride when it releases on November 21, 2025.

With its quirky title font, cheeky tagline "Love Visa", and the return of fan-favourite characters, Mastiii 4 captures the same spirit that made the Masti franchise a pop-culture favourite - loved for its humor, chemistry, and endless mischief.

Joining the laughter brigade this time are Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi, adding a fresh, sparkling energy - plus a few surprise cameos that are bound to thrill long-time fans.

Presented by Zee Studios and Waveband Productions, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia (Waveband Productions), with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria (Maruti International), Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures), and Umesh Bansal.

With Milap Milan Zaveri's trademark humour, the OG boys back together, and four times the madness, Mastiii 4 is all set to be Bollywood's biggest laughter riot of 2025 - proof that some franchises only get funnier with time!