Mastiii 4 Second Poster Out: Waveband Production Unveils The Vibrant Poster— Trailer To Be Out Soon!

The cult comedy franchise Masti is back and this time, the madness, fun, and laughter are four times stronger! Waveband Production has just unveiled the second poster of Mastiii 4, written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, further amping up excitement for one of Bollywood's most loved comedy franchises that is set to release in the cinemas on November 21st 2025.

The vibrant new poster instantly brings back memories of the original Masti - packed with colours, chaos, and that unmistakable dose of masti-style mischief. Reuniting the OG trio - Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani - as Amar, Meet, and Prem, Mastiii 4 promises a laugh-out-loud rollercoaster and entertainment.

Mounted on a grand scale with larger than life comedy elements, exotic and eye pleasing locations, Mastiii 4 promises four times the entertainment with peppy and mass appealing music and humour that will redefine Bollywood comedy for today's audiences.

With its cheeky tagline "Love Visa", playful design, and the trio's infectious energy, the poster captures the fun-filled spirit that has defined the franchise over the years. And the excitement doesn't stop there - the trailer is all set to drop soon, adding to the anticipation!

Joining the laughter brigade this time are Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi, bringing a fresh spark to the madness - along with a few surprise cameos that will surely delight long-time fans.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia (Waveband Production), with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria (Maruti International), Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures), and Umesh Bansal.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the reunion of OG trio and with film being a month away from the release, it is shaping up one of the most anticipated comedies of 2025.

With Milap Milan Zaveri's trademark humour and the original trio back in action, Mastiii 4 promises to be the funniest comeback Bollywood's ever seen!