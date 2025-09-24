Mastiii 4 Teaser & Release Date Out: Milap Milan Zaveri Directs Riteish In Comedy Riot; Releases On THIS Date

The cult comedy franchise is back with a bang! Waveband Production has unveiled the teaser of Mastiii 4, written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, which brings back the iconic trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani in their much-loved roles as Amar, Meet, and Prem. The film promises four times the madness, laughter, and chaos when it hits cinemas on November 21st, 2025.

Joining the cast are Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi, who add freshness and sparkle to the laughter ride. Shot across the UK and Mumbai, the teaser highlights the film's lavish scale and trademark Milap Milan Zaveri flair for mass entertainers. Besides this casting, the film will also bring some surprises to the audience, featuring some big names in exciting characters.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri shared his excitement and says," From writing the first two Masti films to now directing Mastiii 4, this is truly a full-circle moment for me. It's an honour to take over the reins from the legendary Indra Kumar sir, whose vision shaped the first three installments of the franchise. His films set the benchmark for comedy entertainers, and I feel privileged to carry forward that legacy in my own style. With Mastiii 4, we've taken the madness to an all-new high - audiences can look forward to bigger entertainment, heightened drama, crazier chaos, and unstoppable laughter. The teaser is just a small glimpse of the laughter riot awaiting them on the big screen!"

Producer Shikha Karan Ahluwalia of Waveband Production said,

"At Waveband, our aim is to create films that entertain audiences and immerse them in the magical world of storytelling. The Masti franchise has been loved for years for its humor and entertainment value, and with Mastiii 4, we're taking it to the next level, coupling it with a grand scale, pure fun, and madness. The teaser will give audiences a glimpse of the laughter explosion we are bringing to the big screen!"

Zee Studios and Waveband Production present a Waveband Production Film in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms. Mastiii 4 is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia of Waveband Production with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria's Maruti International, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, along with Umesh Bansal. With its beloved cast, new twists, and Milap Milan Zaveri's signature punch, Mastiii 4 promises to be Bollywood's biggest comedy entertainer of the year.