Mastiii 4 Trailer Release Time, Date: When, Where To Watch Masti 4 Trailer Online? Full CAST Revealed

The excitement is reaching fever pitch as audience gear up for the return of Bollywood's cult comedy franchise, Mastiii! With the trailer of Mastiii 4 set to release on October 28th (Tomorrow), Waveband Production has amped up the anticipation by unveiling a vibrant ensemble poster that perfectly captures the film's madness, colourful, and larger-than-life spirit.

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastiii 4 marks the grand comeback of the iconic trio - Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani - reprising their much-loved roles as Amar, Meet, and Prem.

The brand-new ensemble poster bursts with infectious energy, featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, alongside the glamorous leading ladies Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi. Adding to the laughter riot are Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa and Nishant Malkani promising an entertaining rollercoaster packed with humour, chaos, and cheeky fun.

With its tagline - "India's No.1 Naughtiest Franchise Is Back" - the poster sets the tone for a lighthearted entertainer filled with unfiltered laughter and madcap adventures, teasing fans ahead of the film's cinematic release on November 21st.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia (Waveband Production), with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria (Maruti International), Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures), and Umesh Bansal.

With Milap Milan Zaveri's signature humour, the beloved trio's reunion, and an exciting new ensemble joining the madness, Mastiii 4 promises to be the funniest, most entertaining comeback Bollywood has ever seen!