Meeruthiya Gangsters Completes 10 Years: Looking Back at Zeishan Quadri’s Directorial Debut

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Meeruthiya Gangsters, the directorial debut of writer-actor Zeishan Quadri. Released in 2015, the film offered audiences a fresh take on crime, friendship, and chaos, all wrapped in dark humour.

After gaining recognition as the writer and actor behind Gangs of Wasseypur, Zeishan Quadri turned director with Meeruthiya Gangsters. The film drew inspiration from real stories of crime in western Uttar Pradesh and was known for its quirky treatment of serious themes.

The ensemble cast featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Aakash Dahiya, Vansh Bhardwaj, Chandrachoor Rai, Shadab Kamal, Jatin Sarna, Nushrat Bharucha, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, late Mukul Dev and Brijendra Kala. Many of these actors have since carved out their own space in films and digital series, making the project a launching pad for fresh talent.

The film also had notable support from the industry. It was presented and edited by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who praised Quadri's courage and vision. Manoj Bajpayee helped unveil the trailer, lending his weight to the promotion. Adding to its uniqueness, cricketer Suresh Raina made his singing debut with the soulful track Tu Mili Sab Mila, which generated a lot of buzz at the time.

Though Meeruthiya Gangsters did not chase commercial success, it stood out for its raw storytelling and its attempt to mix laughter with grit. Over the years, the film has built a loyal fan base, especially among those who admired Quadri's earlier work in Wasseypur.

As the film completes a decade, it is remembered not just as a crime comedy but as a milestone in Zeishan Quadri's journey - one that marked his transformation from writer and actor to filmmaker, driven purely by passion and determination.