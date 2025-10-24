Meezaan Jafri Gives A Guitar Version To His Latest Track Raat Bhar From De De Pyaar De 2

Meezaan Jafri has once again caught the attention of the internet with an acoustic take on his latest track, Raat Bhar from De De Pyaar De 2. The actor recreated his own version of the love song by strumming a guitar and lending his vocals, and it has all the makings of a viral video! There's something entirely soothing about the song, and Meezaan manages to do justice in his own calm, unhurried way.

Sung by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev, Raat Bhar is beautifully penned by Kumaar and it is already earning the label of a beloved song of the season! Meezaan owns the screen with his soft charm, and that's exactly what adds to his chemistry with Rakul Preet Singh. Audiences are already loving Meezaan's rendition, with many commenting hearts and calling it amazing. This is not the first time that he has cast a spell with his guitar skills. Earlier too, the actor has made the internet notice his talent, leaving everyone wanting more.

Meanwhile, Meezaan is gearing up for the big release of De De Pyaar De 2, wherein he will be seen sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh and Javed Jaffrey. The makers recently treated audiences with the film's trailer, and it has won hearts for its lighthearted concept and age-gap romance. De De Pyaar De 2 makes for a perfect watch in the theatres as it is slated for a big release on 14th November!