Mercy Starring Adil Hussain, Raj Vasudevan & Aparna Ghosal Touches Hearts Worldwide: From Cannes To Chicago

After a heartfelt screening at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, where audiences responded with overwhelming warmth and emotion, Mercy continues its remarkable journey across the international stage. The next stop is Barcelona, where the film has been honored with prestigious nominations for Best Film and Best Actor (Raj Vasudeva) at the Love and Hope International Film Festival. The entire cast and crew are elated and deeply grateful for the love pouring in from global audiences. Following Barcelona, the journey continues to the London Independent Film Festival, where the team looks forward to sharing Mercy with yet another international audience and carrying forward the film's message of love, grief, and acceptance.

A poignant exploration of love, grief, and the courage to let go, Mercy stars Raj Vasudeva, Niharica Raizada, Kunal Bhan, and features Adil Hussain in a special role. Directed by debutant Mitul Patel, the film resonates with its delicate portrayal of a family navigating the painful reality of parting with a loved one not as a tale of death, but as a moving meditation on acceptance, memory, and the strength of the human spirit.

Following acclaimed screenings at the UK Asian Film Festival, Indian International Film Festival Stuttgart, and the Indian Festival of Melbourne, Mercy continues to gather love from both critics and audiences alike. Its journey began with a trailer launch at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival, where it was first embraced with an emotional reception.

Lead actor and producer Raj Vasudeva, who plays Shekhar, expressed his gratitude, "I feel truly overwhelmed by the love and encouragement audiences have given us at every festival so far. To see people connect so deeply with Shekhar's journey is humbling. Every kind word, every tear, strengthens our conviction to keep telling stories that matter."

The ensemble cast delivers performances layered with emotion: Niharica Raizada as Jiya, the devoted partner; Aparna Ghoshal as Sujata, the family's matriarch; Kunal Bhan as Vihaan, the conflicted brother; and Adil Hussain as Father Joel, a guiding light in moments of despair reflecting on his role, Adil Hussain shared, "I am humbled to see Mercy crossing continents. Every film teaches us something new and this is no different, Mercy holds a special place in my heart as it comes from the depth of belonging, love and despair which gives all characters the depth to dig deep in the sea of emotions like never before. It's in those fragile moments you understand how a choice can turn around the fate of your and loved ones' lives. Can't wait for all to feel what we felt while making this when it releases worldwide.

Produced by Raj Vasudeva and Anuradha Sachdev under the Everclear Films banner, Mercy follows their award-winning short Forbidden, which tackled honour killings and screened at more than 30 global festivals. With Mercy, Everclear Films reinforces its commitment to telling stories that are both bold and deeply human.



About the Film

Mercy is a heartfelt drama that explores the universal themes of love, grief, and letting go. With powerful performances by Raj Vasudeva, Niharica Raizada, Aparna Ghoshal, Kunal Bhan, and Adil Hussain, the film captures the delicate balance between duty and emotion in life's most difficult moments.

About Everclear Films

Founded by Raj Vasudeva and Anuradha Sachdev, Everclear Films is a Mumbai-based production company committed to telling courageous, socially relevant, and emotionally resonant stories for global audiences. Their acclaimed short film Forbidden screened at over 30 international festivals and earned recognition for its bold stance against honour killings. With Mercy, the company proudly makes its feature film debut, continuing its mission to create cinema that inspires empathy and reflection.