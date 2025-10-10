Messiah Sonu Sood Answers Yet Another Call For Help: “Ilaaj shuru karwa diya hai. Sab dua karte rahein.”

In a heartwarming reminder of his unwavering compassion, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood once again stepped forward to help a family in need. A social media user reached out to him with a message recalling how Sonu had met the same family during the Punjab floods. The message read, "@SonuSood भाई आप इस परिवार से पंजाब बाढ़ के समय मिले थे। कृपा कर के इन्हें मदद करें। करोड़ों लोगों की मदद की है आपने। 🙏 @SoodFoundation."

True to his reputation as a man of action, Sonu Sood immediately responded to the plea. Without delay, he reassured everyone that help was already underway, replying, "इलाज शुरू करवा दिया है। सब दुआ करते रहें।" The simplicity and swiftness of his response once again highlighted his hands-on approach and genuine commitment to those in distress. For Sonu, philanthropy isn't a gesture, it's a way of life.

Over the years, Sonu Sood has become a symbol of hope and humanity for countless people across the country. From arranging medical care and financial aid to supporting disaster-affected families, his tireless efforts through the Sood Foundation continue to inspire millions. Once again, his actions reaffirm that real heroes lead with empathy and purpose.