Mirai (Hindi) First Review: Teja Sajja’s Film Is Unforgettable Cinematic Experience & A Sure Shot Blockbuster

Mirai (Hindi) First Review: Teja Sajja's massive fan following has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the renowned actor, who was last seen in the 2024 release Hanu-Man, is now making headlines for his next release. We are talking about Mirai. Directed and written by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Interestingly, Mirai is a fantasy action-adventure film and the movie has managed to create massive buzz in the town with its intriguing trailer.

To note, Mirai stars Teja Sajja as The Super Yodha and features an ensemble cast including Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. The film's setting is a blend of mythology and futuristic elements. The storyline of Mirai revolves around Super Yodha's mission to protect Emperor Ashoka's nine sacred texts. These scriptures possess the power to turn humans into divine beings. However, Mahabir Lama, portrayed by Manchu Manoj, leads the Black Sword faction aiming to capture these texts for nefarious purposes. For the uninitiated, Mirai is releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese.

Mirai (Hindi) First Review

Taking to social media, actor turned critic Kuldeep Gadhvi shared the review post a special screening of the Hindi version. Giving Mirai 4.5 stars, Gadhvi revealed that Mirai has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes. He wrote, "Mirai is an absolute heartwarming entertainer that delivers full value for every minute spent in the theatre. The story is so powerful that it keeps you glued to your seat from start to finish. Packed with action, sci-fi elements, thrilling sequences and deep emotions, the film maintains a strong grip factor throughout.Hats off to Teja Sajja for delivering a power packed and electrifying performance. The cinematography, screenplay and dialogues are crafted with so much intensity and power that they elevate the entire cinematic experience. Director Karthik Gattamneni deserves immense praise for creating this masterpiece".

"Mirai is a sure shot blockbuster winner - a film that entertains, thrills and moves you deeply. An unforgettable cinematic experience," Kuldeep Gadhvi emphasised.

Meanwhile, talking about Mirai, Teja Sajja told The Hollywood Reporter India, "During the first narration of Mirai, I knew that this was what I was waiting for. It had our itihas merged into the story. It is an all round commercial film packaged with new age elements. I always search for scripts that have a bigger reason than the star cast for the audience to come to the theatre".