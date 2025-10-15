Mohit Chauhan As He Brings Alive The Vibrant Track Chamkeela From Jassi Weds Jassi, Says "It Is A Peppy..."

The first song from the upcoming family comedy Jassi Weds Jassi, titled 'Chamkeela', has just dropped, and it's already making waves with its infectious energy and festive flair. Composed by Rev Shergill, the track is a perfect celebration anthem that captures the desi spirit of joy, color, and dance.

Sung by Mohit Chauhan, Chamkeela blends hip-hop beats with desi lyrics and composition, layered with funky musical elements that make it an instant mood-lifter. The playful lyrics by Rev Shergill and Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo add an extra spark to its lively vibe.

Talking about the song, Mohit Chauhan shared,

"Chamkeela is a peppy number that connects instantly with the festive mood. It's the kind of song that makes you want to dance, smile, and celebrate life. I had a lot of fun recording it, and I'm sure listeners will feel that same energy when they hear it."

Directed by Paran Bawa, Jassi Weds Jassi features a stellar ensemble cast including Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, Ranvir Shorey, Sikander Kher, Manu Rishi Chadha, Grusha Kapoor, Sudesh Lehri, Rehmat Rattan, and Uditi Singh. Set in the vibrant 90s, the film promises laughter, music, and a whole lot of madness.