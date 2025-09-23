Mom To Be Katrina Shares 1st Pic With A Baby Bump As She Announces Pregancy: On Our Way To Start Best Chapter

Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Announcement: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been one of the most talked about celeb couples in the industry. Married since December 21, the couple has never missed out on a chance to paint the town red with their romance. Amid this, there have been frequent speculations about Katrina and Vicky expecting their first child. And now, after months of endless speculations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally confirmed the big news. Yes! The power couple is finally expecting their first child. The announcement was made by the Ek Tha Tiger actress in the cutest possible way as she flaunted a heavy baby bump.

Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Announcement

Taking to her Instagram handle, the mom to be shared a beautiful picture wherein she and Vicky were holding a cute monochromatic polaroid pic in their hands. The black and white picture featured Katrina Kaif dressed in a white outfit and was flaunting her heavy baby bump while dad to be Vick gently held the bump. The soon to be parents were beaming with joy as they eagerly wait to hold their little munchkin. Katrina captioned the image as, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude".

Katrina Kaif Delivery Date

According to media reports, Katrina, who is said to be in her third trimester, is expected to welcome the baby next month. As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Vicky and Katrina will welcome the baby around Diwali next month. "She is the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month before October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby," a source stated.

Celebs Congratulate Soon To Be Parents Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Ever since Katrina and Vicky shared the big news, best wishes and congratulatory posts have been in order. Taking to the comment section, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Guyssssssssssss .... Screaming 😍 crying all at once 😍😍😍😍😍😍 love you both". On the other hand, Ram Charan's wife Upasana commented, "Congratulations most amazing phase of life". Soon to be dad Rajkummar Rao also commented, "Congratulations to both of you"