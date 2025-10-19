Mom To Be Parineeti Chopra Hospitalised As She Awaits First Child With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has been admitted to a Delhi hospital as she anticipates the arrival of her first child with husband Raghav Chadha. The couple announced their pregnancy in August 2025, and public interest in their journey continues to grow.



Parineeti Chopra has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi as she awaits the arrival of her first child with husband Raghav Chadha. The actress recently travelled to Delhi, Raghav's hometown, to prepare for this significant moment in their lives. The exact date of delivery remains undisclosed.

The couple announced their pregnancy on August 25, 2025, through an Instagram post. They shared a charming image featuring a cake with the equation "1 + 1 = 3" and tiny footprints, symbolising their expanding family. A video followed, showing Parineeti walking hand-in-hand with Raghav in a park.

Parineeti and Raghav's Journey

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship has been under public scrutiny since their engagement on May 13, 2023. The event took place in New Delhi and was attended by family members and political figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. They married on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur after several pre-wedding celebrations.

Following their pregnancy announcement, many celebrities congratulated them. Sonam Kapoor, mother to three-year-old Vayu, commented, "Congratulations darling." Other stars like Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur, and Neha Dhupia also sent their best wishes.

Hints of Parenthood

The couple appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show recently. During the show, Kapil shared how his mother pressured him about grandchildren soon after his marriage. He humorously advised Parineeti and Raghav to plan early or face similar pressure. Raghav playfully responded with "Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge," surprising Parineeti.

In her career, Parineeti Chopra last appeared in Imtiaz Ali's film Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. As she prepares for motherhood, fans eagerly await more updates from the couple.

As Parineeti Chopra prepares for this new chapter in her life with Raghav Chadha by her side, excitement surrounds the couple's journey into parenthood. Their love story continues to capture attention as they step into this beautiful phase together.