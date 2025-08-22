Monali Thakur Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict On Stray Dogs: “Grateful To All The Protesters For Proving..."

Monali Thakur has expressed gratitude and relief following the Supreme Court's verdict on the protection of stray dogs, a decision that has sparked widespread debate and public outcry in recent weeks.

The apex court's ruling, which leaned towards a more compassionate and balanced approach in addressing the issue of stray dog welfare, was welcomed by animal rights activists, citizens, and several celebrities. Among them, National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur shared an emotional message on social media, revealing the toll the ongoing situation had taken on her personally.

"Grateful to all the protesters for proving we still have humanity left in many of us. Appreciate the honourable Supreme Court for being rational and humane," she wrote. "Was too upset, scared and traumatised for the last several days to even promote my new song which had so much of our hard work in it... Can now get back to it happily!!"

Recently, Monali unveiled her heartfelt single "Ek Baar Phir," a track that reflects her personal journey and the struggles she faced over the years. The song quickly resonated with fans, trending across platforms for its raw honesty and emotional depth. Known for her soul-stirring hits like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Sawaar Loon, Monali continues to be a powerful voice in Indian music.