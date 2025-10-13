Mouni Roy 2025 Releases: Actress Begins Filming For Her New OTT Show

Fresh off a phenomenal 2025, Mouni Roy is wasting no time. The actress, last seen dazzling the world at the Milan Fashion Week, has officially begun shooting for her next project, an OTT venture that will see her filming across Mumbai and Punjab. Taking to social media, Mouni shared a blurred picture of her script with the caption, "& on to the next.. love & blessings pweez X," and fans couldn't be more excited. After a year that saw her shine across multiple platforms and formats, Mouni is clearly in no mood to slow down, jumping straight from one project to another, with the kind of energy and dedication that's made her one of the industry's most sought-after talents.

Check Out Her Post Below:

2025 has been nothing short of spectacular for Mouni Roy. She captivated audiences with her performances in The Bhootnii and Salakaar, proving once again, her versatility as an actor. Beyond the screen, she made her presence felt at Milan Fashion Week, cementing her status as a global fashion IT girl. And her upcoming slate is just as impressive - she'll soon be lending her voice to Maa Sita in Contiloe Pictures' Mahayoddha Rama 3D, reuniting with Madhur Bhandarkar for The Wives and sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Each project showcases a different facet of her talent, from dramatic roles to voice acting to high-energy dance performances.

But perhaps the most exciting addition to Mouni's already packed schedule is her first ever Tollywood appearance opposite Megastar Chiranjeev in Vishwambhara, a move that positions her as one of the industry's most talented and bankable stars. With projects spanning Bollywood, OTT, regional cinema, and even animated features, Mouni Roy isn't just busy, she's strategically building an envious career trajectory that is not limited to certain industries and formats. As she begins this new OTT journey, what becomes abundantly clear is that Mouni Roy is at the peak of her powers, and 2025 is just the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary chapter in her already stellar career.