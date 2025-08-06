Mrunal Admits To Believing In Evil Eye Amid Dating Rumours With Dhanush; Says 'Nazar Lagti Hai'

Mrunal Thakur believes in the evil eye and prefers to keep her career goals private to avoid unwanted attention. She sets boundaries in the public sphere while navigating her professional and personal life, especially amid speculation about her relationship with Dhanush.

Mrunal Thakur, who recently starred in "Son of Sardaar 2" with Ajay Devgn, is cautious about sharing her future plans. She believes in the concept of the evil eye and prefers to keep her goals private to avoid jinxing them. In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, she explained her approach to managing her career and why she chooses not to reveal too much.

Mrunal's Belief in the Evil Eye

The actress feels that discussing future projects can bring unwanted attention and potentially hinder their success. "There are many things I want to achieve, but I'll only talk about them once they're done," she said. Mrunal emphasised the importance of setting boundaries in the public sphere, especially when it comes to personal aspirations.

Rumours about Mrunal's personal life have also been circulating. Recently, she was spotted with actor Dhanush at a party, sparking speculation about their relationship. A video from August 1 showed Dhanush holding Mrunal's hand at her birthday celebration. Earlier that day, he attended a special screening of "Son of Sardaar 2" in Mumbai, further fuelling rumours.

Setting Boundaries in Showbiz

Mrunal highlighted the need for discretion when discussing one's life publicly. She believes that oversharing can lead to self-jinxing. "You should control how much you tell the world," she stated. Unlike others who might openly discuss upcoming releases, Mrunal prefers not to dwell on what's happening in her life.

Dhanush's presence at Mrunal's events has led fans to question if they are dating. The actor was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth until their separation in 2024 after two decades together. This recent development has intrigued fans and added another layer to Mrunal's public persona.

Mrunal Thakur's approach reflects a desire for privacy amidst public scrutiny. By keeping her plans under wraps, she aims to protect them from external influences while navigating both professional and personal challenges in showbiz.