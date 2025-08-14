Get Updates
Mrunal Thakur Calls Bipasha Basu Remark 'Playful Banter', Fans Praise As Actress Owns Her Mistake In THIS Post

By
Mrunal Thakur Clarifies Bipasha Basu Comment

Mrunal Thakur Reply To Trolls: An old video of Mrunal Thakur has recently been going viral on social media. In the video, Son Of Sardaar 2 actress was seen saying to her television co-star Arjit Taneja, "I'm much better than Bipasha (Basu)." She further looked down on woman with muscles.

Recently, Bipasha posted a story where many believed she was clapping back at Mrunal. Her Instagram post read, "Strong women lift each other up. Get those muscles beautiful ladies... we should be strong... muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!"

Well, Mrunal Thakur is no longer staying silent to what has been going around on the internet. She took to her Instagram today (August 14) to reply at her viral video.

Kumkum Bhagya actress wrote, "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry."

Mrunal further added, "My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently."

She ended the post saying, "With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now."

Mrunal Thakur Clarifies Bipasha Basu Comment

However, a new video of Mrunal is also going viral recently where she is talking about flaunting curves. A reddit user took Mrunal's new post to the thread with title "Mrunal thakur new story" saying, "I mean it's good that she is owning up to her mistake. Good for her. Also Bips will forever be gorgeous! 🥰." Another commented in this thread, "Good for her. Its ok, we make mistakes especially when we are young and dumb. She apologised and that should settle it." Indeed, people are praising Mrunal Thakur for owning her fault and addressing it.

X