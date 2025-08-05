Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush Age Gap: Son Of Sardaar 2 Actress VIRAL Clip Sparks DATING Buzz; What’s Their Age Gap?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur, @dhanushkraja

Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush Age Gap Amidst Dating Rumours: New couple in town? Has Mrunal Thakur found love in Dhanush? Is the 'Raanjhanaa' actor dating the 'Son Of Sardaar 2' actress after divorce from his wife, Aishwarya Rajinikanth? These are the questions that have been stuck in everyone's minds since the past few days. The duo sparked dating rumors after a video from Son Of Sardaar 2 premiere night went viral on the internet, catching netizens' attention. Amidst the ongoing dating speculations, let's take a look at the alleged lovebirds' age difference.

Are Mrunal Thakur & Dhanush Dating? Viral Video Sparks Relationship Buzz

Are Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush the new couple in Tinseltown? The whirlwind of speculations started when Dhanush, who is gearing up for the release of his next Bollywood film 'Tere Ishk Mein', made a starry appearance at the Son Of Sardaar 2 premiere last week.

What truly caught everyone's attention was a viral moment in which the two were seen holding hands during an intimate interaction. The video from the event, shared on Twitter (now 'X'), went viral on the internet. "Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating?", the caption of the Twitter post read. The viral clip triggered a series of reactions from fans. "Unconfirmed, but there are some hints," another user replied. Meanwhile, one of the users commented, "I think they are just friends."

Soon after this, a Reddit thread about their joint Spotify account added fuel to the fire.

Interestingly, this was not the first time Dhanush and Mrunal were spotted together. The actress also attended the wrap-up party of Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishk Mein and posed for a selfie with Dhanush and others. Both Dhaush and Mrunal are yet to react to the ongoing speculations.

For those unversed, Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth (megastar Rajinikanth's daughter) were granted a divorce by the Chennai Family Welfare Court on November 27, 2024, after being married for 18 years. They had announced their separation back in January 2022.

Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush Age Gap: What Is The Age Difference Between The Alleged Lovebirds?

Born on 28th July 1983, Dhanush just turned 42 years old last month. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 1. That means, Mrunal is apparently 9 years younger than Dhanush.