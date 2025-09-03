Mrunal Thakur Recalls Being Inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Iconic Character ‘Geet’ From Jab We Met

Mrunal Thakur, over the years, has stepped into multiple empowering on-screen characters. Whether showcasing emotional or intellectual prowess, Mrunal has mirrored different facets of life and has also displayed shades as a dedicated performer. For someone who has never restricted herself to exploring emotions and life on-screen, Mrunal draws real-life inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic role, Geet from Jab We Met.

Earlier, the Sita Ramam actress opened up about the life lessons she gained from the Imtiaz Ali film, and revealed being inspired by Geet's solo train journey from Mumbai to Bhatinda. It motivated Mrunal to commute solo from Lokmanya Tilak in Mumbai to Kerala. The actress described the 24-hour trip as safe and enriching.

In addition to this, Mrunal also shared that she learned to prioritise self-love, happiness, make decisions for herself and not blame others for it - after being empowered by Geet's take on life and joy. She added that the screen character gave her rich lessons that left a lasting impression on her.

Meanwhile, Mrunal is gearing up for her next Bollywood spectacle, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. Additionally, she will also be seen with Adivi Sesh in Dacoit, an intense action-thriller. Keeping the graph upward, Mrunal also has an untitled film with Allu Arjun and Atlee in the pipeline.