Mrunal Thakur Shares First Post Amid Backlash Over Controversial Remark About Bipasha In Throwback Video

Mrunal Thakur is under scrutiny for past comments about Bipasha Basu while promoting 'Son of Sardaar 2'. Rumours of a romance with Dhanush have also surfaced, but she insists he is merely a friend.

Mrunal Thakur is currently in the limelight for both her career and personal life. Her latest film, "Son of Sardaar 2," is not performing well at the box office. Additionally, she is facing backlash on social media due to an old video where she seemingly made a disparaging remark about Bipasha Basu. Rumours also link her romantically with South Indian star Dhanush.

On Monday, Mrunal appeared unbothered by the criticism as she posted striking photos on Instagram. Dressed in black and wearing sunglasses, she captioned the images with "Stop staring!" While many fans praised her, some detractors brought up the controversy. Comments included, "You're lucky people know you now after you used Bipasha's name," and "Bipasha is iconic!"

Mrunal Thakur's Controversial Comment

The controversy stems from a clip dating back to her time on "Kumkum Bhagya." In it, she was discussing fitness with co-star Arjit Taneja. When asked about physical preferences, she jokingly said, "Go marry Bipasha then. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha." This comment has been criticised as an unnecessary jab at another actress.

The video has gone viral again, sparking debate about her attitude. An old Reddit thread also resurfaced where one user claimed, "She has always been a typical mean girl… she was mean towards her ex on Nach Baliye and has a very crass way of talking."

Rumours About Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush

While the "Bipasha comment" caused one stir, rumours about her personal life added fuel to the fire. Speculation about a romance with Dhanush began after he attended the screening of "Son of Sardaar 2." In an interview cited by Only Kollywood, Mrunal clarified that Dhanush is just a good friend. She explained his presence at the event by saying, "Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him."

Despite these controversies, Mrunal seems focused on her work and maintains a confident presence on social media.