Mrunal Thakur Slams ‘Misleading’ Son Of Sardaar 2 Reviews, Asks Fans To Watch & Decide: Would Appreciate If...

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's film, Son Of Sardaar 2, has received a mixed response from both critics and audiences. Despite the star power, the movie struggled at the box office over its opening weekend. On Sunday, Mrunal Thakur engaged with fans on X (Twitter), asking about their plans for the day. She used hashtags #SonOfSardaar2 and #MrunalThakur in her post.

A user responded to Mrunal's tweet, expressing disappointment due to negative reviews on Instagram and YouTube. The user mentioned losing interest in watching the film. In reply, Mrunal stated, "Most of the reviews are misleading… I would appreciate if you decide how YOU LIKE IT SIR! (sic)." This interaction highlights the varied opinions surrounding the film.

Box Office Performance

The film had a modest start at the box office, earning Rs. 7.25 crore on its first day. Over the weekend, it collected Rs. 8.25 crore on Saturday and Rs. 9.25 crore on Sunday. This brought its three-day total to Rs. 24.75 crore, which is considered underwhelming for a film of this scale.

Despite efforts to attract viewers, Son Of Sardaar 2 did not achieve double-digit earnings on any single day during its opening weekend. To improve its financial performance, it needs to gather significant revenue during weekdays to reach a respectable total by week's end.

Critical Reception

The Free Press Journal reviewer awarded Son Of Sardaar 2 with 3.5 stars. The review described it as a hilarious film that promises to entertain audiences with its comedic elements. The reviewer encouraged viewers to watch it in theatres for a fun family experience.

Mrunal Thakur's Upcoming Projects

Mrunal Thakur has an exciting lineup of Hindi and Telugu films ahead of her. Her upcoming projects include titles like Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Tum Ho Toh, Pooja Meri Jaan, and AA22xA6.

While Son Of Sardaar 2 faced challenges at the box office initially, there remains hope for improvement in its weekday collections. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur continues to engage with her audience online and looks forward to her future projects in cinema.