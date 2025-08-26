Much-In-Love Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Celebrate The Finale Of Hyderabad Open With WPBL

The Hyderabad Open concluded on a high note with an electrifying atmosphere, as actor-producer duo Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani came together to celebrate the journey of the Hyderabad Superstars at the World Pickleball League (WPBL). The energy at the venue was nothing short of spectacular, marking an unforgettable finale for the tournament.

Sharing their excitement, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani expressed their pride and joy in being a part of this sporting revolution. In their words, "Final day at the Hyderabad Open and the energy was unreal! 💥 So proud of our Hyderabad Superstars and the amazing journey of WPBL 🙌 Huge shoutout to all the athletes bringing their A-game - the future of pickleball is bright! 👊"

Their heartfelt message highlights not just the competitive spirit of the Hyderabad Superstars but also the promising future of pickleball as a sport in India. With WPBL creating a platform for emerging talent and driving awareness for pickleball, the league has quickly become a hub for sporting excellence.The Hyderabad Superstars, mentored with great enthusiasm, showcased immense determination and talent throughout the tournament. Rakul and Jackky's support added to the vibrant energy, further amplifying the reach and impact of WPBL's mission to build a strong pickleball community in India.

As the Hyderabad Open wrapped up, fans celebrated both the achievements of the athletes and the growing influence of pickleball. With the encouragement of personalities like Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, the sport is set to gain even more recognition, promising a dynamic future ahead.The Hyderabad Open 2025 has truly been a milestone, marking the beginning of a brighter chapter for pickleball in India.