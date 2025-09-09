'Mujhe Producer Kabhi Nahi Banna Tha', Reveals Aamir Khan On Komal Nahta's Game Changers Podcast

Komal Nahta, one of India's leading trade analysts, is all set with the new season of his podcast, Game Changers Podcast- Producers' Series. The Producer Series will keep its spotlight on celebrated producers who open up about their journeys.

The next guest on this series is none other than Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. In his candid conversation with Komal Nahta, Aamir revealed that he had never initially aspired to turn producer, as witnessing his father's struggles in the profession up close had made him vow against it.

Aamir revealed how he was happy being an actor and never wanted to become a producer, "Mujhe lagta hai jab maine apne father ka career dekha first-hand jab main chhota tha, toh mujhe realise hua mujhe producer kabhi nahi banna hai. Kyunki sabse zyada mehnat aapki hoti hai, risk aap le rhe ho, paise aap laga rhe ho aur sirf aap gaaliyaan kha rhe ho. Plus, a lot of times aapke saath team kabhi cooperate nhi karti, toh meri father ki film 8 saal lagi thi locket banane mein. Toh yeh sab dekhke mujhe laga yaar hum ab actor ban gye hai, gaadi bhi chal gyi hai, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak hit hogyi hai. Mujhe producer banne ki kya zaroorat hai. Mein jab film karunga mujhe paise mil jaayenge, i'll be happy. Aur mein apne producer ko tang bhi nhi karta hoon, toh I am happy."

He further added, 'Aur maine interviews bhi diye, agar aap mere early interviews padhenge, toh log mujhe puchte the, ki aap kabhi produce karenge toh mein kehta tha kabhi nhi, aur kuch bhi kar lunga, mein direct toh definitely karunga, act toh kar hi rha hoon par produce mein kabhi life mein nhi karunga. Yeh, mere categorical statements hai, aise categorical statements kabhi nhi karne chahiye.

